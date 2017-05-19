Rivers Port, NIMASA synergise to avoid ship delay

Abubakar Umar, the Port Manager at Rivers Port Complex, says there has not been ship delays in the port due to cordial relationship between NIMASA and NPA.

A statement by NIMASA in Lagos on Friday, said that Umar made the observation during a courtesy visit to the Port Service Comptroller in NIMASA, Mr Umar Dachia.

The port manager said that he had not received any complaint about ship delays from shipping agents.

He said that some challenges at the port included pirates’ attack, which he said, was the immediate responsibility of NIMASA in terms of ensuring safety and security on the waterways.

Umar, however, said security patrol on the waterways gave ship owners the confidence of doing business in the port without fear of being attacked.

“Attack on ship is a serious issue that affects the patronage of the port.

“We will not play with safety and any other thing that has to do with risks. We are always around for cordial relationship,’’ he said.

Dachia said he appreciated the visit by the port manager and his team, saying that the visit was a sign of respect for NIMASA.

He said that NIMASA had been trying in terms of security, adding that a platform was established sometime ago with Global West Vessel Specialist Ltd.

According to him, a Memorandum of Understanding was also entered into with the Navy and both were responding whenever they were called upon.

Dachia, however, said that the contract with Global West Vessel Specialist had been terminated

He promised to put his men on the right track to ensure that: “whenever there is a change in documentation concerning ship clearance and operations, the port manager should be given first-hand information’’.