Roads, industrial project commissioning define Udom’s second anniversary celebration

The inauguration of roads and industrial projects was the major highlights that marked the second anniversary of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Akwa Ibom State.

This could be understood given that consolidation of infrastructure and industrial development were some of the campaign promises the governor made before he was elected in 2015.

Before now, critics had accused the governor of only carrying out groundbreaking for industries without anything to show after many months.

According to them, the governor has carried out a groundbreaking for an assembly plant for the manufacture of cars and trucks in the state soon after he assumed office, adding that the company has yet to take off.

But when the state government unveiled its programme of activities to mark the governor’s second year in office, it began with the inauguration of a pencil and toothpick factory in the suburb of the state capital.

Though several roads were commissioned including the Eket-Ibeno road leading to where Mobil Producing Nigeria, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, has its operation base, key industrial projects were inaugurated during the three-day event.

The completion of the Eket-Ibeno road is significant in many ways as it has been in a state of disrepair for years though the oil company has been operating in the state for years.

The road project recently stirred controversy when the oil company erected a bill board in the state stating that it contributed N8billion to the project without saying the total cost of the road.

Among the industrial concerns inaugurated were a flour mill plant, a coconut factory and a syringe factory in addition to the pencil and toothpick factory. The Kings Flour Mills in Akwa Ibom will produce 60,000 tons of flour yearly when it begins production next year.

Speaking while inspecting the factory which is expected to commence production next year, Governor Udom Emmanuel said it would provide employment for youths and create wealth in the state, just as over 250 persons would be engaged during the first phase of its production by next year.

