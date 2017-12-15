Rome Business School commits to sustenance of family businesses

From left: Mr. Valentine Obidi, CEO, Emval Holdings Limited; Mr. Ahmed Buhari, President/CEO, Skylar Business Solutions; Mrs. Ndifreke Okuegbunam, Head, Programs, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation; Dr. Felix Orole, lecturer at the UQ Business School, Australia; Mr. Idowu Asenuga; MD of Agro Supplies Limited and Humphrey Akanazu, Country Manager, Rome Business School, Nigeria, at the Family Business Sustainability lecture.

The Rome Business School Nigeria at the weekend reiterated its resolve to work assiduously towards the sustainability of family businesses in Nigeria.

Humphrey Akanazu, country manager, Rome Business School, made this position known in his opening remarks during the school’s Breakfast Meeting and Executive Networking held at its new facility located in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

He stated with conviction that the school is fully ready to play a leading role in providing relevant research information that will save family businesses in Nigeria from imminent collapse.

According to him, while the school’s focus is on providing solutions to Nigeria’s managerial challenges and also to highlight various products that could be exported from Nigeria in particular, and Africa in general to the rest of the world, the school’s commitment to the sustainability of family businesses in the country is second to none.

“It is my honour to welcome you to the second edition of Rome Business School Family Business education. We organized it to help family business owners and professionals who want run their own businesses and run it like a family owned.

“For those who are working with business owners, we hope that one day you will start your own or run the current business in line with the vision of the owner. For those who are running family businesses who are owners, we are here to discuss challenging issues with such businesses, especially in our environment. This programme is to educate us on how to navigate through these challenges.

“Our school is ISO certified; in fact, I do not see any university in Nigeria or any Business School that offers what we are offering and the price we are offering these courses. We are here to take over what is left out in other institutions of learning. Our teachings are not just theoretical, because we have as our facilitators industry experts,” he said.

Ndifreke Okuegbunam, head, programs, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, who was the keynote speaker, noted with regret that the overriding factors of family business’ collapse in Nigeria is the absent of deliberate successor plan by owners of such businesses.

According to her, failure to plan for successor which she said is equal to joking with mortality, top the list of reasons why Nigerian family businesses do not leave beyond first generation after its founders.

“Family business die in Nigeria mainly because there is no succession planning. The survival of family business in Nigeria is dropping even as the population increases. So, why are we not consciously planning for succession? If you don’t plan, you are planning to fail; and common barrier to succession planning is lack of understanding.

“Some Nigerians don’t even have a Will, and thus, when they die one day the State will own their money; and before their children will be able to get anything from the money they would have spent a lot. It’s the same thing with lack of succession planning,” she said.

Valentine Obidi, CEO, Emval Holdings Limited, who is a family business entrepreneur and a panellist at the event, said that parents who are running family business must as a matter of priority get the children involve in the process of building the business while imbibing the right culture in them, but noted that in situation where the children are not interested in the family business, it is the duty of parents to identify potential candidate outside the family who can run the business with the founding vision.

Felix Orole, a lecturer at the UQ Business School, Australia, who was also a panelist, observed that in recent research, it was discovered that involvement of family members in the control of family business is decreasing in developed countries while the reverse is the case in Nigeria and other African countries.

On his part, Ahmed Buhari, president/CEO, Skylar Business Solutions, a presidential hopeful, who was also a panelist at the event, said that the alarming collapse of family business in Nigeria highlighted the fact that government needs to do more in creating the enabling environment for businesses to strive, while calling on Nigerians to vote into power leaders who understand the dynamics of business environment.

NATHANIEL AKHIGBE