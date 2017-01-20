Royalty calls at Kajuru Castle Kaduna

The Kajuru Castle in Kaduna is royalty at its finest in Nigeria.

It is located up a steep hill surrounded by even more hills.

The building is European in architecture and was built by German buisnessman, Gerhard Huebner between 1985 and 1989.

Now you too can get a taste of its dungeon styled rooms, medieval decor of suits and armors, and a dip in its large stainless swimming pool.

The castle’s remote location and hilly topography is ideal for a hike, so bring along your outdoor shoes. On the castle’s grounds, watch out for the pit of crocodiles. Who knows you may get to see them being fed. Gorgeous peacocks are also known to glide around.

Kajuru Castle with its 4 bedrooms, barbecue pit, and Finnish sauna can be conquered as an adventurous meet for a small group of 12 or as a destination wedding location with close family and friends.

Whichever option you pick, a visit to Kajuru Castle is a destination to add to your travel list.

Kajuru Castle is located in the trade city of Kaduna, a major commercial hub in the Northern part of Nigeria. Kaduna can be accessed by rail or through the state’s airport. While in this state named after its ever-present crocodiles, tour the historic city of Zaria and the palace of the Emir of Zazzau. Need a group to tour with? Naija Nomads will be visiting in April.

Pictures courtesy of Naija Nomads and Kajuru Castle