You are running a failed government, Obasanjo tells Buhari| April 2, 2018 4:43 pm
Again, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday criticised and lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Federal Government being led by President Muhammadu Buhari for bringing hardships on Nigerians and running ineffective economic policy which cripples businesses, causing economic woes in the country. He categorically tagged All Progressives Congress and Buhari-led Federal Government a failure…
