Russia 2018: Travelplus unveils attractive packages for fans

Top-of-the-range travel and hospitality firm, Travelplus Global Agency Limited on Thursday March 22, 2018, in Abuja announced a wide range of packages for football fans and other stakeholders desirous of being in Russia for the 21st FIFA World Cup finals.

Jumoke Gbadebo, Managing Director/CEO of the agency, disclosed that the agency has put together a number of bespoke packages across category, business luxury and ultra luxury sectors that will guarantee each traveller an unforgettable experience to, within and from the Russian Federation.

“We have the category package which is as low as $5,000 and can guarantee a traveller a return flight ticket (Lagos-Moscow-Lagos, or Abuja-Moscow-Abuja), hotel accommodation, movement from hotel to airport to travel on match days, internal flights within Russia to watch Nigeria’s three matches, conveyance from airport to stadium and back to airport, match tickets and conveyance from airport to hotel after every match day.

“There is also the business luxury package that starts from $10,000, depending on the number of matches the individual desires to watch, as well as the ultra luxury package.”

Services available for the business luxury traveller include business class return flight ticket on Emirates Airline, private jet (Challenger 605) internal flight in Russia, business lounge match ticket, hotel accommodation, luxury standby accommodation, 24 –hour emergency hotline and English and Russian –speaking Guide. For the ultra luxury traveller, the package includes first class return flight ticket on Emirates, Gulf Stream return flight ticket within Russia, private suite match tickets, luxury standby transportation with security personnel, game day transfers and personalized Nigerian Russia 2018 official team jersey.

All the packages come with FAN ID assistance.

NFF 2nd Vice President/Chairman, LMC who is also Chairman of the NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee, Shehu Dikko explained that aside the full and firm commitment to adequately preparing the Super Eagles to do Nigeria and Africa proud in Russia, the Federation is also interested in seeing Nigerian fans and stakeholders enjoy a memorable World Cup experience.

“When we launched our World Cup Plan, we made it clear that we were determined that Nigerians desirous of being in Russia should come back with unforgettable experience. That was why we chose three companies to be our travel vendors, with Travelplus one of the three.

“They have our logistic support and endorsement to do what they are doing. We want as many Nigerians as possible to have the World Cup experience. It is a win-win for Nigerians fans and stakeholders who want to be in Russia for the World Cup.”

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, added that apart from Yone Travels that has been working with the Federation for some years now, the NFF opted to add two more firms in order to engender competition and avail prospective travellers of diverse packages.

“We looked at the profiles of the companies that offered their services and we chose the three firms based on their track record. The NFF learnt some lessons from what happened in the past when travel vendors did not provide fans and stakeholders with memorable experience, and we resolved to ensure such would not happen at Russia 2018.”

Travelplus Global Agency has been involved in hospitality and travel arrangements for the Formula One Motor Racing in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) since 2014, as well as the legs in Monaco and London, and also played some role during the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.

Anthony Nlebem