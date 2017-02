South African Ambassador to Nigeria, Lulu Aaron-Mnguni, says trade volume between the two countries has dropped to about N1.3 trillion (55 billion Rand) in 2016. The trade volume decreased by 11.29 per cent from N1.5 trillion (62 billion Rand) in 2015. Aaron- Mnguni told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday that bilateral…



