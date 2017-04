Salem International Christian Centre (Faith Foundation Church) will hold a business seminar for Nigerian entrepreneurs and small, medium enterprises (SMEs) to assist business owners achieve their potentials. The business seminar, tagged “Exploit 2017” will hold April 27, in Lagos and will feature a number of key business personalities in Nigeria as speakers, like Ndidi Nwuneli,…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.