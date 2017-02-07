Nigeria – Saraki appoints Baba Ahmed as Chief of Staff NAN-H-152 Appointment By Cecilia John Abuja, Feb. 7, 2017(NAN) The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has appointed Dr. Baba Ahmed, as his new Chief of Staff. In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said the appointment takes immediate effect. Baba Ahmed, 61, attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as well as London School of Economics and University of Sussex, both in the United Kingdom.