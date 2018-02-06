Saraki closes case at Code of Conduct Tribunal 

The Senate President, Olubokola Saraki, who is standing trial on alleged false asset declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Tuesday, said he has closed its defence after calling just a witness.

Saraki, through one of his counsel, Paul Usoro (SAN), had earlier said he has four defence witnesses, however, after presenting his first witness, Dr Ademola Adebo, he decided to close his case.

Saraki, who is facing a three-count charge of false declaration of assets, among others, at the commencement of proceedings Tuesday told the Tribunal that he has lined up four witnesses to testify in his favour

Shortly after the lone defence witness was cross examined by the prosecution witness, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar, asked parties for direction for further proceedings.

Kanu Agabi (SAN), lead counsel to Saraki conferred with his client in the box and at the end of the conversation, announced that the defence would no longer call the remaining witnesses.

He consequently applied for a date for adjournment to enable parties adopt their final addresses.

Chairman of Tribunal, subsequently adjourned the matter till February 27.

Although Saraki was arraigned in 2015 on 18 count charge, the tribunal had on June 13, 2017, discharged and acquitted Saraki on the grounds of a no case submission.

The Tribunal had held that the charges against him were based on hearsay.

However, the court of Appeal in delivering judgment on an appeal filed by the Federal government nullified 15 of the charges and ordered the Senate President to respond to only three counts, prompting Saraki to return to the CCT .

With this development, the two parties would on February 27 address the Tribunal on contentious issues only after which a date for final judgment will be fixed.

Felix Omohomhion, Abuja