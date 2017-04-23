Saraki, Ekweremadu mourn Adeleke

Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the death of the chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market Isiaka Adeleke as a personal loss.

Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described Adeleke — the first elected Governor of Osun State — as an important figure in the Eighth Senate.

The lawmaker who represented Osun West Senatorial District, passed on on Sunday morning in an Osogbo hospital.

“My heart goes out to the family of Senator Adeleke, and the people of the great State of Osun,” Saraki said, “Adeleke was a leader in every right, a formidable colleague, patriotic statesman, good family man and complete gentleman whose contributions to the development of the of Osun State in particular and the nation in general will never be forgotten,” Saraki stated.

The Senate President went on to eulogize Adeleke as a consummate reformer, courageous public servant and grassroots politician whose love for his people and commitment to national service remains unparalleled.

Similarly, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed shock and deep sense of loss over the death of the legislator.

In a statement by Uche Anichukwu, Special Adviser (Media) to the Deputy Senate President, he described the deceased as a perfect gentleman and patriot, noting that the incident was a grave loss, not only to the Senate and the good people of Osun State, but also the entire nation.

They consoled with the family of the late Senator as well as the government and people of Osun State.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE