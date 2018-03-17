Saraki, Ekweremadu mourn Wakili

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of the senator representing Bauchi South, Ali Wakili.

A tearful Saraki, according to a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the late senator as a vibrant lawmaker and public servant who was very passionate about his assignment and engagements in the Senate, especially his chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and other committees where he was a member.

“Mallam Ali Wakili is one lawmaker you can never be in doubt where he stands on a particular issue. He spoke his mind fearlessly,” Saraki said. “His contributions at plenary were always very incisive and rich. I find it difficult to acknowledge that he will not resume plenary with us next Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to his family, the 8th Senate and the government and people of Bauchi State over the loss of this conscientious and patriotic Nigerian. He shall be sorely missed,” he added.

Saraki has since visited the residence of the senator in Abuja where he commiserated with his immediate and extended family members.

Also in his condolence message, Deputy of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed rude shock and sadness over the death of Wakili, describing him as a diligent and courageous lawmaker.

Ekweremadu prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the late senator and support his family, good people of Bauchi State, and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss.

A statement by Uche Anichukwu, Special Adviser (Media) to Deputy President of the Senate, quoted him as saying: “I received with rude shock the news of the passing on of my friend, brother, colleague, and ally, Distinguished Senator Wakil Ali.

“Senator Wakili’s stint at the National Assembly has no doubt been cut short, but it was long enough to prove himself a forthright, patriotic, diligent, and courageous politician, who respected his conviction and loved his fatherland. He stood for what he believed was right and worked for the unity of Nigeria.

“It is indeed a grave, personal loss to me, the Senate, and the entire nation. He will live on in our hearts”.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, who until his demise represented Bauchi South in the National Assembly, reportedly passed on on Saturday morning after he slumped at his Gwarimpa District residence in Abuja.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja