Sarkin Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi inherited only N1.9bn, says Walin Kano

The Kano Emirate Council has debunked claims that the emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has spent N6 billion of the emirate’s fund since he assumed office.

Briefing Journalists Monday , Bashir Wali, senior council official in charge of finance who is also the Walin Kano, disclosed that the emirate has only spent N2.9billion since Mr. Sanusi emerged emir in June 2014.



Wali, who p rovided some details of the expenditure, also explained that the Emir Sanusi inherited N1.9 billion (exactly N1.893, 378.927.38) and not N4 billion as stated in some media reports.

According to him, c ontrary to allegation made by an online outfit that the Emir squandered a whopping sum of N6 billion between June 8, 2014, to 11th April 2017, saying he is ready for probe.

Wali, said the emirate council spent the total sum of N4, 314,476,542.94 within the period under review, not the alleged N6 billion.

He explained that the emirate’s expenditure within the three years, Mr. Wali said that emir Sanusi met N1,893,378,927.38 at various banks as fixed deposit accounts.

He added that the sum of N152,627,723.00 was paid to a company called Dabo Gate for procurement of furniture for the palace after the death of late Bayero because all his belongings, including the furniture were removed from the palace and distributed to his heirs according to Islamic injunction.

Wali further disclosed that N108 million was paid to the late Bayero’s heirs by the emirate council in respect to his personal cars by emir sanusi, adding that the cars have now formed part of the emirate council’s vehicle fleet.

He further explained that, “it is true the emirate council raised two payment vouchers for N6,993,203.00 and N5,560,235.00 to Western Union being the cost of air tickets for the emir’s entourage alone, excluding the emir who used to pay for his ticket.

“The council chartered an air flight only twice for His Highness for a trip to Sokoto State in September 2014 when the emir paid a traditional homage (mubaya’a) to sultan of Sokoto after he (Sanusi) was turbaned as the emir of Kano in which N,4,651,000.00 was spent.

“In January, 2015, the emir travelled to Benin for his Installation as Chancellor of Benin University and it cost the emirate council N9,071,000.00,” Mr. Wali added

On the allegation of the purchase of 2 Rolls Royce Executive Cars, the emirate council said the said cars were never purchased by the council, adding that they were donated to the emir by his friends.

On the internet data, the Walin Kano explained that “It is true that N37,054,192.06 was paid to Airtel due to the fact that the emir has been identified with only one local mobile phone, which he uses within and outside the country. Majority of the charges are that of roaming which are normal. The telephones of the palace are offset by the council particularly when it comes to within the provision of the budget.”

He noted that the emirate council operates a budget as approved annually by the council, adding that no expenditure was ever made outside the budgetary provision.