Sausage Dirty Rice

Do not underestimate this exciting meal. It looks dirty but not dirty! You sure want that experience where every scoop comes with sausage.Here it is right in your face. To get the best of experience, you can garnish it with scallions or spring onions.

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked rice

4 tbsps unsalted butter

2 tbsps plain flour

1 kg pork sausages

1 cup chicken stock

2 tsps garlic powder

2 tsps black pepper

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin powder

2 pcs spring onions

Method

Cook the rice in a lightly salted water for about 20 minutes or until tender. Drain off the water and set aside. Dice the spring onions and set aside.

Begin by preparing the roux. Whisk 2 tablespoons of butter and the flour in a sauce pan. Continue this process for about 5 minutes or until mixture turns dark brown. Set aside.

In another thick-bottom sauce pan, add half the sausage, the paprika, cumin and black pepper. Mash the sausage and mix well to allow the spices set in.

Add ½ cup of the chicken stock to the mashed sausage as it begins to stick to the pan. Add in the garlic and roux . Reduce the heat and uncover for 10 minutes.

Add the remaining chicken stock as desired so that the mixture does not dry out. Continue to check and stir occasionally.

Add in the cooked rice and remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Stir properly. Garnish with diced spring onions and serve.

