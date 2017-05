The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said that a person infected with the Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo has died.

A spokesperson for the UN’s WHO Eric Kabambi, told Reuters: “It (the case) is in a very remote zone, very forested, so we are a little lucky.

“We always take this very seriously”.

The last outbreak of Ebola in Congo was in 2014 and dozens of people died.