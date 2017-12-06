ScholarX call for corporate sponsors

ScholarX, Inc., a fast-growing Technology start-up based in Lagos, Nigeria has developed a mobile and web platform that helps young African students gain equitable access to education through various funding sources such as Scholarships, Tuition Crowdfunding “VILLAGE”, and Low-Interest Intervention Loans. ScholarX’s goal is to help 5 million African students gain access to education in 5 years through it’s social impact, FinTech solutions.

Since launching in Nigeria in July 2016, Scholarx has been able to welcome approximately 20,000 students on its platform, where they can access over 10,000 scholarships from across the globe as well as expert advice on the application process, in addition to accessing funds from sponsors in the Diaspora.

The Tuition Crowdfunding platform “VILLAGE” officially launched in September 2017 and has garnered great public support and reception. To date, ScholarX VILLAGE has raised close to 2 Million Naira to empower the educational efforts of Nigeria’s most undeserved students.

In the spirit of the African proverb, “It Takes a Village to Raise a Child”, ScholarX formally invites corporate organizations to join it’s mission of improving the future of tomorrow’s Africa through collaboration, partnership and sponsorship opportunities. This is an ideal way to demonstrate your organization’s commitment to the field of Youth, Education and Human Capital Development, while also publicizing this support on a global scale to leaders in the social impact field, students and the general public.

To find out more about ScholarX corporate sponsorship level packages, please contact ScholarX at: info@scholarx.co