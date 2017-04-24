Scores escape death from tanker fire in Lagos   

Scores of persons today narrowly escaped death when a tanker conveying diesel exploded after it collided with a BMW car near Toyota Bus Stop along Apapa-Oshodi expressway.

The tanker was approaching Oshodi when the incident occurred.

Fighters were seen battling to put out the fire which resulted in long traffic snarl with many motorists and commuters stranded on the road.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the tanker was carrying 33,000 litres of diesel belonging to Bovas Petroleum with registration number TUT 258 XA.

He said the tanker crashed with a BMW car with registration number LSD 462 CZ, after losing control while driving inward Charity Bus Stop.

“This subsequently led to the spillage of the entire content resulting in fire. No life was lost, recovery operation is ongoing by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA response team,” he said.

JOSHUA BASSEY