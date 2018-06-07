In search of South – West votes, Buhari declares June 12 Democracy Day

It appears the South West geopolitical zone has become Nigeria’s equivalent of a swing zone as presidential aspirants jostle, trying to outsmart one another to win over the zone in preparations for the forthcoming election. In a move that analysts say shows clear desperation, President Muhammadu Buhari, last night, surprisingly replaced the day on which the country celebrates its democracy day from May 29 to June 12, the day the 1993 presidential election, which was won by Chief MKO Abiola, was held but was later annulled by then military president Ibrahim Babangida.

“Dear Nigerians, I am delighted to announce that after due consultations, the Federal Government has decided that henceforth, June 12, will be celebrated as Democracy Day”, the president wrote on his verified twitter handle and corroborated with an official press release from the government.

Previous governments since Nigerians return to democracy in 1999, have stoutly refused to recognise June 12 as Nigeria’s democracy day and have instead celebrated it on May 29th – the day the military disengaged from politics and the new democratic regime of former president Olusegun Obasanjo was installed. However, South West states have continued to insist that Nigeria’s real democracy day is June 12 and have celebrated it since then.

The President’s statement avers that “in the view of Nigerians, shared by this administration, June 12th 1993 was far more symbolic of democracy in the Nigerian context than May 29th or even October 1st.

In another surprise move, the president has decided to give posthumous national awards to the late MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12 1993 elections, his running mate, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe – and most surprising of all, Chief Gani Fawehimni – the late lawyer and civil right activist who the same Buhari jailed as a military Head of state in 1984/85

“Therefore, Government has decided to award posthumously the highest honour of the land, GCFR, to late Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12th 1993 cancelled elections. His running mate as Vice President, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, is also to be invested with a GCON. Furthermore, the tireless fighter for human rights and the actualisation of the June 12th elections and indeed for Democracy in general Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, is to be awarded posthumously a GCON,” the statement said.

Reactions have naturally trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s New Democracy, with some Nigerians welcoming the idea with mixed feelings especially coming at a time the country is preparing for another rounds of elections.

Yinka Odumakin, the secretary general of the Pan-Yoruba cultural and political organisation- Afenifere described it as a welcome development, as the progressives especially among the Yorubas have for long clamoured for it, but noted that it has everything to do with the forth coming elections.

“We know that another election is around the corner. But in spite of knowing that this is about election, we welcome it because we have been clamouring for MKO Abiola to be recognised as Nigerian President having won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

But the real test of June 12 will be seen in the February 2019 elections if it is allowed to be free and fair just as 1993 presidential in which Nigerian freely elected Abiola. If the people are not allow to free elect their leaders in 2019, then the declaration of June 12as democracy will be a mere gimmick to win election,” said Odumakin.

How reacting to the president move, the national Chairman of the advance party Yusuf Sanni, stated that the though Abiola contribution to the enthronement of democracy in the country was, but stressed that the presient should honour Abiola in another day.

Sanni said the president was desperate for his re-election ambition adding that it was obvious that the APC would lose because it has performed woefully in office.

“The president should have declared it in another day, though Abiola fight for democracy in the country he need to be honoured, but those it mean the essence of May 29 is not there. But I can tell you that the APC would lose because they have failed Nigeria”

Chris Akor