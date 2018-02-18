Secondus commends Ikpeazu for adopting cement technology in road projects

Uche Secondus, national chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has commended Okezie Ikpeazu, governor, Abia State, for adopting the cement technology in construction of several projects within the state.

Secondus, while touring both completed and on-going projects in various parts of the state, also commended the governor for providing democracy dividends to Abians.

“My surprise is that Abia is one of the states that receive the least revenue but the number of projects I have seen today is overwhelming, which means that the governor is working and he has performed very well,” he said.

“I believe also that PDP governors are the actual governors that are working in Nigeria,” he further said.

The projects earlier inspected by the governor in company of the PDP national chairman and other stakeholders include the Umuda Isingwu Umuahia erosion control site, the Abia Investment House, the Abia State poultry cluster, Nbawsi Road, Umunkpeyi-Amaiyi Road, Umuaro-Umuanunu-Ekwereazu Road, Abia Multi-skill Development Center, Umuobiakwa-Owo-Onicha Ngwa Road, Ifeobara erosion control measure, Ugwunagbo Road, among others.

Secondus also expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done and the technology adopted in most of the projects that were visited.

“Most interesting is the erosion control site. I think the technology there is the latest in the world. It was a deserted area but with the intervention of the governor, they were able to recover the land and solution provided

“This man is a silent achiever. He has achieved so much for his people, and has delivered the desired goals and projects,” he noted.

Ikpeazu in his speech said that his administration had been focused and that he was satisfied with most of the things he had achieved, having enunciated them at the onset of his government.

He said Abia would not remain the same as time for hiring substandard contractors in the state was over, adding that noise-making was not his style as action speaks louder than words. The governor also assured Abians of more dividends of democracy in the days ahead.

UDOKA AGWU, Umuahia