Security Chiefs silent on outcome of closed-door meeting with Buhari

HARRISON EDEH,Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with security chiefs for two and half hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. At the end of the meeting the security chiefs declined to speak to the media on the outcome of the meeting.

The meeting ended with no official willing to take questions from State House Correspondents .

The meeting was an enlarged one with heads of other para-military outfits comprising of the Nigeria Immigration

Service, Nigeria Customs Service, the Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Though no official reason was given, close sources said the meeting was to review the current security situation in the country.

Security watchers say topical security matters in the country include the recent herdsmen and farmers clashes which have been widespread and resulted in a worrisome number of fatalities.

Other security matters are the heightening calls for state police and the need to respond to security challenges which typically scale up towards election year.

The meeting had in attendance, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd)

Others in attendance were Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); Lawal Daura, Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The service chiefs at the meeting include Chief of Defence Staff; Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff; Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

The meeting which started 11am prompt ended few minutes to 3 p.m.

Mungonu declined to speak to State House Correspondents when approached to brief on the outcome of the meeting.