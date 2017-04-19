Senate hails suspension of SGF

The Senate has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding to its call by suspending the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) David Babachir Lawal over corruption allegations.

Specifically, the upper legislative chamber hailed the President for the courage in taking the bull by the horn, describing it as a welcome development.

Shehu Sani, Chairman, Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East stated this on Wednesday while reacting to the suspension of the SGF, David Babachir Lawal by the President.

He said the Senate and the committee have nothing against the SGF, stressing that they were carrying out their constitutional duties.

“We received the report of President Muhammadu Buhari’s action on the Senate Commitee report on the humanitarian crisis in the North East investigation into the activities of the Presidential Initiative on the North East.

“It’s commendable that the President has taken the Senate Commitee report and recommendations seriously.

“The sword of truth is not just casted and sharpened for the neck of foes but also for those of friends. Moral gallows is not just meant for a belligerent foe but for a perfidious friend.

“Courage is dispensing justice,greater courage is dispensing justice against our emotions and temptation towards saving a friend.

“It’s easier to annihilate an adversary for a heap wrong than reprimand a friend for a mountain of wrong.

“It’s commendable for the President to heed the call to fumigate the throne of lice and bugs with the same ability he goes after rodents afar.

“The Senate and the Commitee have nothing personal against the SGF or any person affected,but we simply did our job in conformity with our constitutional responsibilities and the moral calling of our conscience.

“We cannot jubilate because a mighty mortal is caught in the trap of his fate,we are neither saints nor Angels, but we have a duty to raise a card a blow the whistle,” the statement reads.

Recall that the ad-hoc committee had in its interim report in December 2016 indicted the SGF in a grass cutting scandal of over N200million.

The panel called for his removal and prosecution over alleged breach of Nigeria’s law in handling contracts awarded by the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE).

But in a letter to the Senate President in January this year, President Buhari cleared the SGF, saying he was not given fair hearing before the indictment.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja