Senate interrogates Babachir Thursday

The Senate has invited suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Lawal Babachir, for questioning in Thursday over his alleged roles in the misappropriation of funds allocated to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the North East.

The Upper Chamber had last December, in an interim report indicted Babachir for allegedly contravening the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and the Federal Government Financial Rules and Regulations on the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North-East (PINE).

Babachir is currently being investigated by a Presidential panel over the allegation.

But in a fresh development on the matter, the Senate adhoc committee investigating the matter wrote a letter inviting the suspended SGF to its meeting in continuation of the investigation.

The invitation letter to Babachir which was signed by the clerk to the adhoc committee Barau Bungudu, asked the embattled Babachir to appear at a fresh public hearing scheduled for Thursday by 10 am.

The letter reads in part: “You may recall that the Ad-hoc Committee had invited you to appear before it for the second time on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017.

“The Committee has granted your request conveyed in your letter dated 22nd March, 2017,and re-scheduled the meeting.

“By this letter, I am directed to formally invite you to appear before the Committee on Thursday, 27th April, 2017.”

