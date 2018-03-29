Senate passes 201 bills in 33 months

The 8th Senate has passed a total of 201 bills since its inauguration on June 9, 2015, Senate President Bukola Saraki has disclosed.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Saraki on his official twitter handle.

He commended his colleagues for their support and hard work that allowed the Upper Legislative Chamber to reach that milestone.

In a tweet on his personal handle (@Bukolasaraki), the Senate President said: ’’As of today, the Senate has passed 201 Bills. We still have 15 months to go, yet, we have reached this milestone. I would like to thank my Distinguished Colleagues for their hard work and cooperation over the last 33 months.’’

Recall that the 5th Senate (2003 to 2007) passed 129 Bills in all; the 6th Senate (2007 to 2011) passed 72 Bills and the 7th Senate (2011 to 2015) had a total of 129 bills respectively.

Meanwhile, Senate adjourned plenary to Tuesday April 10, 2018.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja