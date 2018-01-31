Senate in rowdy session over Ganduje-Kwankwaso face-off, as Marafa alleges threat to life

The stand-off between the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankawso, on Wednesday assumed a new dimension on the floor of the Senate, even as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Kabir Marafa has alleged threat to his life.

This followed a Point of Order moved by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Misau, who condemned the display of dangerous weapons by youths and women in Kano State on Tuesday.

He therefore called on his colleagues to condemn the practice where a serving senator is being prevented from visiting his constituency.

Kwankwaso who is the immediate past governor of the state and currently represents Kano Central, called off his visit to Kano earlier scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, following pressure from the police and other well-meaning Nigerians.

But speaking at plenary, Misau expressed concern that a bad precedent is being laid by the police if the issue is handled with kid’s glove.

“The thuggery we have seen in Kano State is troubling. This issue happened when one of our colleagues said he was going to visit Kano State. Instead of him to be allowed to visit and talk to his people, the police stopped him. If a senator is not allowed to visit his constituency, one day, it will be anybody’s turn. I see no reason why a person who wants to travel to his own town will not be allowed.

“For the first time in the history of this country, women were given arms in Kano on Tuesday. If we do not do anything about this, we will be in trouble.

“We need to condemn what happened in Kano. We need to investigate arms that were given to people in Kano,” he said.

However, Misau’s submission was countered by another lawmaker from Kano State, Kabiru Gaya, who insisted that there was no breakdown of law and order in his state.

He said the politics in Kano State is peculiar and must be handled with care. He also described the volatility of the politics and the state and described the face-off between the two personalities as a “family affair.”

Another Kano lawmaker, Barau Jibrin, slammed Misau for bringing the issue to the floor of the Senate. He warned his colleagues to restrict themselves to issues happening in their states, instead of delving into areas that do not directly affect them.

He accused Misau of misleading the Senate by claiming that Kano State maybe thrown into chaos, adding that the lawmaker was currently in a running battle with his state governor in Bauchi State and urged him to face his problem.

He said: “I am worried here. A trend is now emerging and we tend to create troubles among ourselves. What Misau has started will not go well with this Senate. The Senate President must stop it. This is a family matter, but Misau is bringing it here for discussion.

“We are all politicians. There are bound to be disagreements. But bringing this backyard squabbles to the Senate is troubling”.

Attempts by Misau to respond, was frustrated by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who declined to entertain his protest.

However, Kwankwaso refused to speak on the matter.

In his remarks, Saraki appealed to his colleagues not to bring personal problems with state actors to the floor of the Senate.

He, however, asked the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim to summon the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and ensure that adequate security is provided whenever Kwankwaso decides to visit his constituency.

Meanwhile, Marafa has raised the alarm over alleged threats of his life, as he accused the Governor of his state, Abdulaziz Yari, of being behind the plot to harm him and his family.

He called on his colleagues to hold his state governor responsible if anything happens to him. He said his life and that of his family members were no longer safe.

Responding, Saraki lamented that Nigeria’s security architecture appears to have collapsed and called on leaders to live up to their responsibilities.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja