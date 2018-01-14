Senate spokesman lauds FG over roads in Niger North

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has lauded efforts by the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to ensure release of funds for the construction of the Makera-Kontagora-Yauri roads.

Abdullahi, who represents Niger North Senatorial district, in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, commended the Works Minister following the release of N1.15 billion out of the sum of N2.53 billion owed the China Railway Construction Company (CRCC) for the construction of the roads.

The lawmaker, who lauded efforts by the Federal Government so far, however urged President Muhammadu Buhari put into consideration the plight of commuters in Niger North by ensuring it accommodates the project in the 2018 budget so as to ensure its completion.

The statement reads: “Following repeated appeal and pressure for the Federal Government to consider the sufferings of my people and Nigerians plying the Makera-Kontagora-Yauri roads; and the Kontagora – Rijau, all within my senatorial district, it gladdens me to note that the release of funds to CRCC and Enaco construction company for the completion of the roads, is an indication that the pains of commuters on this road will soon come to an end.

“While thanking the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and indeed President Muhammadu Buhari, I pray and earnestly urge that additional funds will be made available for the completion of this project under the 2018 budget.”

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja