Senate walks out journalists at probe of NIA, DSS, EFCC feud

There was mild drama at the Senate on Thursday when the ad-hoc committee probing the alleged feud among Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Directorate of State Services (DSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) over operational issues, sent out journalists from covering its investigating hearing.

This followed a request by the Director General, DSS Lawal Daura, who insisted that the session be held in camera since it bothers on national security.

Recall that in November, the Senate set up an ad-hoc committee chaired by Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikhena, to investigate the matter.

The resolution followed a motion by Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi State), who drew the attention of the upper chamber to attempted arrest of former Directors – General of DSS, Ita Ekpeyong and NIA, Ayodele Oke.

At the hearing on Thursday, the Acting DG NIA, Mohammed Dawuda; Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu and Daura had already introduced themselves before members of the committee, with journalists already seated 40 minutes before the event, which held at 0.22 of the New Senate Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Alimikhena thereafter read his opening remarks, where he explained that the panel would give all the parties a level-playing field.

But in what seemed like a script, the committee chairman asked the heads of the three security agencies if they had any observations concerning the panel’s work.

While NIA Acting DG and EFCC Acting Chairman answered in the negative, the DSS DG requested that the event be held in executive session.

“I will like to seek or appeal to the distinguished committee whether our testimony will not be given in the presence of the Press”, Daura who is a cousin of President Muhammadu Buhari, told the committee.

At this point, the committee chairman granted the request, even as other members of the committee including the Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Chukwuka Utazi and his counterpart in National Security and Intelligence, Shaaba Lafiagi threw their weight behind and ordered journalists out.

Said Alimikhena: “We have seen all your presentations. We have gone through your papers. I have heard what you said. Because the matter is of security importance to this country and the Senate wants settlement between the three arms of security agencies of this country. We will do all things possible to make you feel comfortable to air your views. With what you have said, we will oblige by it and make sure that we give you all the necessary support to make it comfortable for everyone of us”.

At this point, the committee chairman asked all journalists covering the event to leave the venue immediately.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja