Senate has drawn the attention to a national security threat arising from recent activities of some telecoms firms operating in Nigeria. At the budget defence session of the Ministry of Communications, the chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, Gilbert Nnaji, alerted that “some of the telecoms companies have started relocating their Network Operation Centres (NOC) from…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.