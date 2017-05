Seplat is ramping up its hedging programme for 2017 after realising gains of US$740,000 from hedging a total volume of 6 million barrels (MMbbls) in 2016 at an average strike price of US$42.75/bbl. “We have extended the hedging programme into 2017 and as at 31 March 2017 had put in place dated Brent put options…