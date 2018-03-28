Shareholders back NAICOM’s directive to insurance operators on huge management expenses

Shehu Mikail, National President, Constance Shareholders Association of Nigeria (CSAN) has declared support for the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) directive to insurers to cut their huge management expenses. Mikail told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, that the cut would end unnecessary expenditures embarked on by some insurers as well as…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.