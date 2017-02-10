Shinzo Abe in U.S. for meeting with Trump

The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, would hold his first official meeting with the US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

The meeting is expected to calm Japanese industry unnerved by the policies of the new U.S. president.

The agenda for talks between the two leaders includes regional security, trade relations and Tokyo’s investment proposal in the U.S.

During the talks, Abe would unfold an economic cooperation package including 150-billion-dollars investment in U.S. infrastructure projects from Japan’s government and private sectors.

A senior U.S. official said on condition of anonymity, that after a 1 p.m. joint press conference, the two leaders would participate in a larger group meeting during a working lunch.

“That will probably delve more deeply into the economic piece of the relationship.

“Trump and Abe will later depart for Palm Beach, Florida, where they are to stay at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s personal resort, and play golf,’’ the official said.

Abe was the first foreign leader to meet with the president-elect at Trump Tower in Manhattan, days after the Nov. 9 elections.

He is also the second to visit Trump at the White House after the election.

The White House official said Abe’s early meeting “makes clear the importance that President Trump is placing on his relationship with Japanese president.’’

In early January, Trump threatened Japanese carmaker Toyota with a border tax if it built a planned new factory in Mexico.

The company later unveiled plans to create 400 jobs at a U.S. plant.