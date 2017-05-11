Shoprite holds second edition of its initiative to promote made in Nigeria products

As part of its continued drive to promote Made-in-Nigeria products, the retail giant Shoprite gathered local manufacturers, budding start-ups and farmers to the second edition of its initiative which is meant to be a series of quarterly meet-ups aimed at strengthening existing relationships with suppliers, identifying gaps, harnessing new opportunities in line with improving the Economic stability of the country, alongside creating the chance for local producers to showcase products and goods manufactured in Nigeria for export.

The event which was held at the Shoprite store in Ikeja City Mall, Lagos was well attended by members of the press and local manufacturers. The management of Shoprite calls on manufacturers to take advantage of this window to partner with Shoprite and have their products on the shelves.

It is worth mentioning that Shoprite through initiatives such as this had established a partnership with an association of potato farmers in Plateau state where deliveries of fresh potato products are made to Abuja in large quantities. Likewise, the farmers’ association will continue to benefit from their relationship with Shoprite in terms reduction of food wastage and lost revenue which were major challenges before the partnership.

The made in Nigeria event which was launched first in February is a programme that would continue to show case Nigerian products in all of Shoprite outlets across the country. Other local manufacturers and farmers have a chance to partner with Shoprite to make Proudly Nigerian products a household name both locally and internationally as it continues to call for manufacturers to supply local products.