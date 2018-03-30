Showers Schools CEO wants education investors to focus on self-confidence and entrepreneurship

The founder and CEO of Port Harcourt-based Showers Group of Schools, Ekama Emilia Akpan, wants investors in the education sector to focus on creating self-confidence and entrepreneurship in graduates of today. She said graduates must be assisted to develop self-confidence and ability to cope with the economic conditions full of strains. Akpan, who is the…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.