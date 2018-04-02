Sierra Leone presidential candidates sign accord on results tallying

The two presidential candidates in the Sierra Leone’s presidential run-off have signed agreement on the procedure for tallying of ballots before the announcement of the Saturday election.

The run-off was contest by an opposition, Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the ruling All People’s Congress (APC).

In a statement, Paul Ejime, member of ECOWAS Observation on Monday in Freetown said that retired Brigadier Maada Bio signed for the SLPP, while Samura Kamara signed for the APC.

He noted that the National Electoral Commission in the country initialled the accord which the heads of three international observation missions — ECOWAS, African Union (AU) the Commonwealth and the United Nations — signed as witnesses.

“Prof. Amos Sawyer (ECOWAS), Kgalema Motlanthe (AU), John Mahama (Commonwealth) and Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas (UNOWAS) facilitated the meeting that produced the agreement also witnessed the exchange of the signed texts by the two candidates.

“This will pave way for NEC’s announcement of the official results of the closely fought presidential race,’’ he said.