SIFAX Group calls for teaching of Maritime subjects in secondary schools

The Group Executive Vice Chairman, Sifax Group, Taiwo Afolabi, has urged the Federal Government to review the country’s educational curriculum to incorporate teaching of maritime-related subjects at the secondary school level.

Afolabi made the plea in a statement made available on Sunday in Lagos by the Corporate Affairs Manager of Sifax Group, Muyiwa Akande.

The Sifax boss sent the message in his capacity as the Special Guest of Honour at the Annual Shipping Career Summit held at the Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos.

He said the teaching of maritime was essential in order to cultivate the interest of the students about the industry at an early stage.

Afolabi was represented at the occasion by Mr Oliver Omajuwa, General Manager, SIFAX Off-Dock Ltd.

He said, “There are immense economic opportunities in the maritime sector. In view of the dwindling revenue from the oil sector, government needs to take the maritime sector more seriously.”

“We need to start generating interest about the industry among the next generation by introducing subjects around the industry in secondary schools.

“Government needs to update secondary school curriculum to take care of this.

“We should initiate a catch-them-young programme in which students will study maritime in their schools and have the opportunity of visiting various ports for internship and mentoring,” the News Agency of Nigeria ( (NAN) quotes Afolabi as saying.

He further urged the students to set their priorities right by focusing on their studies in order to achieve academic excellence.

Afolabi warned that giving room for distractions would compromise their academic excellence.

Earlier in his welcome address, Bolaji Akinola, the Chief Executive Officer of Ships & Ports Communication Company, said the programme, which was in its ninth year, had succeeded in bridging the knowledge gap between the students and the industry.

Akinola said that more secondary school students were now showing greater degree of interest in the industry.

The summit, an initiative of the Ships & Ports Communication Company, is a career guidance session aimed at aiding the understanding of students of the maritime sector as well as exposing them to career opportunities in the industry.

Over 100 students attended the event where they engaged in debate, quiz and other interactive activities relevant to the maritime industry.

Various industry experts were also at the event to counsel and encourage the students.