Silver –winning Eagles arrive Nigeria

The Super Eagles B delegation to the 5th African Nations Championship in Morocco returned to the country in the early hours of Tuesday, proudly clutching their silver medals.

Players and officials arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 3am aboard a Royal Air Maroc aircraft, and were received by officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, including former Nigeria international Abdulrafiu Yusuf (Assistant Director, Technical) and Mr. Sunday Okayi (Assistant Director, Competitions). The delegation was then flown to the Federal Capital, Abuja by the first flight out of Lagos.

The team won four of its six matches at the continental championship, drawing one, before losing the Final match to a supercharged Moroccan team on Sunday.

The silver medal –winning outing remains Nigeria’s best in the history of the African Nations Championship, a step better than the harvest by the Class of 2014, who returned with bronze medals from South Africa.