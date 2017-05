War Against Corruption: EFCC organises nationwide walk The EFCC, on Tuesday, staged a nationwide walk to sensitise Nigerians about the ills of...

British police review security at venues after Manchester attack Police in London, Manchester and other British cities said they were reviewing security on Tuesday...

Fitch Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ Rating to UBA’s Senior Notes Fitch Ratings has today, May 23, assigned an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' to United Bank for Africa...

Breaking: Nigeria Customs intercepts container load of arms at Tin Can Port The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Tin Can Island Port Command in Apapa, Lagos on Tuesday...