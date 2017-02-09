SKF Nigeria tackles counterfeiters who fake 80% of their products

SKF Nigeria, a leading bearings and machine parts manufacturer is stepping up efforts to combat counterfeiters through technology, brand protection and law enforcement agencies.

At the company’s maiden customer interaction seminar event at Renaissance Hotel at Ikeja on February 9, Mahomed Chothia, SKF Africa Key Account Manager said that about 80 per cent of the company’s products suffers from the activities of counterfeiters.

“Only recently, we had a customer that bought over €100,000 euros worth of bearings only for the company’s representatives who came to assist with installation to notify the customer the goods are counterfeit, imagine the loss”

SKF products are largely counterfeited in China, India and Malaysia according to the company, an action that endangers the machines of customers, leads to economic losses and even endanger lives.

Bearings produced by the company are found in vehicles, bicycles, tricycles, washing machines, microwaves and heavy industrial machines in printing and other sectors.

Oludare Oyegunle, Country Manager, SKF Nigeria highlighted strategies by the company to help customers authenticate genuine products.

“We have built an app which is on Android and Windows platform, send the products barcodes, or upload a picture of the product bar code and you can get a response within 24 hours authenticating the product.”

Oyegunle further said, “We encourage customers to buy from only resellers registered on our website, you can also call us before a large purchase to confirm if the reseller is genuine.”

The company is interfacing with Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and other relevant government agencies including law enforcement authorities to deal with the menace.

“However, there is only so much we can do,” Chothia said, “We have spent millions of dollars in law suits, and shut several operators but when you close one here, fifteen open further down the road.”

SKF Nigeria says it is going to increase customer communication, and improve knowledge sharing and maintanance activities on customers equipment. It also said it will work hard to cut supply gap that may allow counterfeiters thrive.

SKF Group has been in existence for 100 years and is present in 140 countries with about 47,000 employees around the world.

The company was registered in Nigeria some 25 years ago with a distribution network where resellers buy from the company and sell to consumers. It handles less than 10 percent of direct sales to customers.

“For now, we are not manufacturing in Nigeria because, our market share in Africa is too little to support it but it may yet happen in future,” Oyegunle said.