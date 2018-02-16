SKS promotes healthy learning through sports

In a move to promote psychomotor balance, enhance physical fitness and boost intellectual minds, Seed of Knowledge Schools, on Saturday, February 10, hosted the maiden edition of inter-house sports competition where students competed in 15 sports, ranging from soccer, athletics, cycling, races, among others.

It was a moment of excitement packed with fun as parents and guardian gather to watch their children compete in various sporting activities.

According to Orjiakor Nathaniel, the director at Seed of Knowledge Schools, the aim of the completion is to enhance healthy lifestyle and discover future sports athletes for the nation.

“Seed of Knowledge Schools is a school founded to fill the gap in our education system, and we are grooming children that will be sound physically and mentally. We are trying to get to the grassroots, catch them young, and I believe out of this competition, in five to ten years time, there will be international athletes from this game,” Orjiakor said.

He expressed delight at level the children competed at various sports and the massive turnout of children and their parents.

“So far so good, the finishing time in 100m, 200m will catch the eyes of scouts,” he said, adding that the competition will impact learning, and promised to make it a bi-annual event.

“This will increase their psycho motive aspect of their learning; when you are sound physically and mentally you will be a world beater. Also, we intend to build on this to make it a bi-annual event and you can see the parents, we invited 10 schools and they all graced the occasion,” he said.

Isaac Ekeoma, the chairman of the event, rated the event high, saying he believes there are future potentials from the event.

“The children are really performing well, participated in different sports. This is the first of its kind since my children joined Seed of Knowledge Schools, and I am impressed with the talents I have seen here compete today,” Ekeoma said.

The chairman also believes the event is a talent discovery for the country, saying, “Yes, in athletics, I could discover six of the young ones that could be the future sports representative in this country.”

The games master, Friday Okpenyi, revealed that the children were grouped in four houses: Yellow, Blue, Green and Red, and participated in 15 sports categories.

Blue House emerged overall winner with 15 gold and 11 silver medals; Red House came second with 9 gold, 15 silver medals, and the third position went to Yellow House with 9 gold and 13 silver medals.

Anthony Nlebem