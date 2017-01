Smarter energy policies that will tackle environmental challenges, help cut carbon emissions and increase adoption of renewable energy are prominent on the list of expectation s of industry analysts. A cross section of these experts who gave their opinion to Shell Global on their prospects and hopes for 2017, anticipate that smarter policies will help…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.