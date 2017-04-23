SON confiscates N150m substandard products in 2016

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Sunday said it confiscated substandard goods worth N150 million in the southwest region in 2016.

Mrs Oyenike Owoyele, the SON Southwest Regional Coordinator, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

Owoyele said that the confiscation was done during operations in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti and Osun States.

She said the confiscated goods included used tyres, electrical appliances and food items.

Owoyele said that SON would not compromise in ensuring quality life through quality assurance and standardisation of products across the country.

She said that importers and manufacturers must adhere to the code of practice and standard for the good of Nigerians.

Owoyele said the manufacturers must comply with the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) put in place by SON to ensure that local products conform to relevant industrial standards.

“Over the years, lack of conformity assessment programme covering all products manufactured in Nigeria has prevented fair competition and distinction between quality and sub-standard products.

“This deprives both genuine manufacturers and consumers the opportunity and value for money for goods and services provided in Nigeria.’’

She appealed to importers and manufacturers in the region and the country at large to always follow approved standards in production and importation.

Owoyele said SON had trained and registered more than 600 agro-alied industries in the region on economic diversification.

‘`The training is done to ensure that the abundance agro-production in the country are no longer wasted but converted to products that can be used locally and for export.’’ (NAN)