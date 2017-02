South Africa’s rand touched a 16-month high against the dollar early on Wednesday on improved risk appetite with investors eyeing a new batch of domestic and U.S. economic data for fresh catalysts. Again, South Africa’s rand edged higher on Monday, lifted by improved risk sentiment globally as fears receded over the impact of U.S. President…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.