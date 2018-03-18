South-East Forum condemns wanton killing by Fulani herdsmen

South-East Leadership Forum, a non-partisan organisation, has condemned in totality the wanton waste of human lives as orchestrated by the Fulani herdsmen and the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government towards the gruesome bloodletting.

This is as they also questioned the integrity and purpose of the Federal Government’s amnesty granted to members of a United Nation’s recognised terrorist group, “Boko Haram”, whereas other human rights activists and unarmed self-determination groups, such as IPOB, MASSOB, among others remain incarcerated without trail.

The group in a communiqué issued after its emergency general meeting, held in Enugu, headquarters of the South-East region of Nigeria, also condemned Federal Government’s lopsided and vindictive fight against corruption in Nigeria, saying that it is unconstitutional and wholly distastefully unacceptable to Nigerians.

They noted that there should be no sacred cows in the war against corruption, if government is sincere in its quest to rid Nigeria of corruption.

They also condemned in strongest terms, the state of federal roads in the South-East region of Nigeria, describing it as deliberate instruments of terrorism against Ndi Igbo, aimed at decimating and forcefully reducing their great population.

The South-East Leadership Forum also condemned the various calls and endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari, for a second term, by some individuals and groups in the country, stating categorically that the South-Eastern States, have seen nothing to smile about from the present federal government leadership and as such, see no reason so far for his re-election.

They also vehemently said no to the cattle grazing colony in the South-East region of Nigeria, describing the project as a time bomb, deliberately put in place, by the Fulani caliphate to capture and colonise other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“We therefore, support all governors of the South-East that have rejected the idea and insist that all others should follow suit.

“Any governor, who fails to reject this idea, will have the wrath of the entire South-East masses to contend with.

“We support the call for the restructuring of this country, as this will give every Nigerian a greater sense of belonging and bring about greater unity and advancement,” they stated.

The communiqué was signed, by Cyracus Ohameze, chairman, Emeka Emenyeonu, Secretary, Orji Okpai, vice chairman and Olusegun Bamgbose, legal adviser.

South-East Leadership Forum is a neutral political organisation, devoid of any political affiliation, but with the focused interest and welfare of the people of the South-East region of Nigeria.

GODFREY OFURUM, Aba