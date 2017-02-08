Southern Kaduna: 4 communities hold peace dialogue

Four Communities in the Southern Kaduna on Wednesday engaged in dialogue to find lasting solutions to the lingering crisis their areas.

The four communities, whose residents are made up of both the natives and the Fulanis are: Goska, Dangoma, Ambam and Bakin Koji.

The peace dialogue, which had all communities represented by their various leaders, was convened by Global Peace Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

In his speech, the District Head of Ambam, Hosea Dodo, said that the communities must leave peacefully together as brothers, saying that peace was paramount for meaningful development to take place.

“There is need for genuine reconciliation for lasting peace in our area.

“We are committed to lasting peace, because we are fed up of this crisis,” he said.

Also, the District Head of Dangoma, Malam Alhassan Saidu, said that all the communities must be confronted with the truth on the need to live in peace.

“There is no point in killing; there is no need for the destruction of our lives and property for no reason,” he said.

However, the Country Director of the NGO, John Oko, said that only peace could bring about meaningful development.

“That is why we are bringing the four communities together to hear from them and see the way forward. We are happy all the communities agreed to dialogue genuinely for a permanent and lasting peace,” he said.

The Northern Coordinator of the NGO, Haliru Maraya, described the destruction of both lives and property as unnecessary, sad and painful.

“This has to stop as we need to embrace peace,” he said.

Joseph Hayap, also of the NGO, urged the communities to imbibe the fear of God and embrace peace.

“Today’s meeting is to douse tension, fear, mistrust and build a lasting peace because peace must be seen as a collective responsibility; and all have shown reasonable commitment to peace,” he said.

Members of the various communities promised to forget the past and continue to live together peacefully.