Special Olympics Nigeria set to host 2018 National Games

Special Olympics Nigeria an affiliate of Special Olympics International has officially announced its 2018 National Games in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics globally in a press briefing which held June 5th 2018 in Lagos, Nigeria. The event which holds every four years as its tradition with the Olympic Games is expected to kick off with an opening ceremony on Sunday 10th June 2018 at Teslin Balogun Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

With the theme for this year’s event tagged “Create Inclusive Communities”, it will give participants comprising of 240 athletes from 14 states of the federation a unique opportunity to be part of an inspiring yet impactful experience. Athletes are expected to compete in 6-olympic-type sports featuring Badminton, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, and Athletics for a chance to represent Nigeria at the 2019 Special Olympics Games in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Chairman of board Special Olympics Nigeria, Victor Osibodu who said “it was quite amazing for us at Special Olympics Nigeria because this year marks the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics as a global organization since 1968. Our unified soccer team will represent Nigeria and Africa at a Unified Soccer Cup holding July 17th to 21st 2018 in Chicago”. He added.

He also in his welcome address expressed his appreciation thanking the Lagos State Government, The Lagos State Sports Commission, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Vigeo Holdings, Max International, Print studios, Exxon Mobile, Channels Television, Nikky Taurus, Kings Breakfast, Sightique Ophthalmic Laboratory, and The temple Management who are the sponsors of this year’s event for their continuous support.

Anthony Nlebem