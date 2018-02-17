Speed violation tops major cause of road accidents in Nigeria

In a data released by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the fourth quarter 2017, 2,489 road transport crashes occurred. Speed violation is reported as the major cause of road crashes in Q3 and it accounted for 45.08 percent of the total road crashes reported.

Loss of control and dangerous driving followed closely as they both accounted for 10.08 percent and 8.04 percent of the total road crashes recorded.

According to the data, a total of 7,349 Nigerians got injured in the road traffic crashes recorded, out of which 7,349, representing 93 percent of the figure are adults, while the remaining 494, representing 7 percent are children. 5,366 are male Nigerians, representing 73 percent, while 1,983 are female Nigerians, representing 27 percent, as the end of fourth quarter.

Similarly, a total of 1,306 Nigerians got killed in the road traffic crashes recorded in Q4 2017. 1,200 of the 1,306 Nigerians that got killed, representing 92 percent of the figure, are adults while the remaining 106 Nigerians, representing 8 percent are children. 1,019 male Nigerians, representing 78 percent, got killed in road while 287 female Nigerians, representing 22 percent got killed.