Super Falcons to finish task against Gambia on Monday

The Super Falcons are set to ensure a place in the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of Gambia’s Queen Scorpions in Lagos on Monday.

Amarachi Okoronkwo’s long range strike was the difference between both teams at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Wednesday, meaning the eight –time champions will not be under intense pressure at the Agege Stadium.

On Friday, just like the Falcons, the Queen Scorpions arrived in Lagos, and trained on Saturday morning ahead of the official training at the match venue on Sunday.

Coach Thomas Dennerby sees no sign of the Cup holders imploding on home soil, and the Super Falcons will maintain their record of appearing in every edition of the flagship competition for women in African football if they avoid defeat on Monday evening.

Veteran goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, who was between the sticks in Bakau, will most likely have Faith Michael, Ngozi Ebere, Josephine Chukwunonye and Onome Ebi in front of her, with Halimat Ayinde, Ngozi Okobi and Captain Rita Chikwelu (who missed the first leg in Bakau) to string things in midfield.

Reigning African Woman Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega and Anam Imo are available for the demolition job at the fore.