Stakeholders in Nigeria’s business and financial sector want acting president Yemi Osinbajo to expedite action on the persisting dollar shortage, activities of Fulani herdsmen and Niger Delta disaffections, in the absence of the President, who has already given him the mandate to steer the ship of the nation. They stakeholders also want the Acting President…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.