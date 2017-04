Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has continued with its impressive performance amid a myriad of challenges plaguing the banking industry as the lender’s first quarter profit got a boost from growth in non-interest revenue. Ever since the lender released its financial statement last year after resolving a dispute with Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) over…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.