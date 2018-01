Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers (SISB) Limited has outperformed peer rivals in terms of value as it traded N403.4 billion or 15.85 percent of the total value of shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), according brokers performance report. Data from the report shows the top 10 stockbrokers on the Nigerian Stock Exchange traded 53.24 percent…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.