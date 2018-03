Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc reported N48.31 billion in net income for the first twelve months through December 2017, the highest in three years. For the year ended December 2017, the Nigerian lender’s profit before tax spiked by 64.39 percent to N61.16 billion, beating the N57.12 billion estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by businessDay. Interest income…



